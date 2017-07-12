FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 4 minutes ago

SEBI asks for feedback to grow equity derivatives market

1 Min Read

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, March 1, 2017.Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday solicited feedback from market participants on how to grow and develop equity derivative markets in the country.

SEBI said it would seek discussion in a wide range of topics related to derivatives, including whether to introduce derivatives on stock indices, as well as setting minimum contract sizes and open position limits for equity derivatives.

Market participants were asked to submit comments by Aug. 10.

For full statement see: bit.ly/2u8Qr90

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam

