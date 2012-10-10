MUMBAI Oct 10 India will auction the unutilised limits for investments in federal and some corporate bonds to foreign institutional investors on Oct. 22, the market regulator said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will auction 24.42 billion rupees ($462.28 million) in government debt old category and 135.68 billion rupees in government debt long-term category.

The regulator will auction 40.53 billion rupees in corporate debt old category and 67.96 billion rupees in corporate debt long-term infra category, with a one-year lock in and 15 months residual maturity.

The two-hour auction, to be held on the Bombay Stock Exchange, will start from 1530 hours local time (1000 GMT), the SEBI said. ($1 = 52.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)