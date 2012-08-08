MUMBAI Aug 8 India will auction on Aug. 21 the unutilised limits for investments in federal and some corporate bonds to foreign institutional investors, the market regulator said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will auction 22.75 billion rupees ($412.47 million) in government debt old category and 89.90 billion rupees in government debt long-term category.

The regulator will auction 45.91 billion rupees in corporate debt old category and 89.21 billion rupees in corporate debt long-term infra category with a one-year lock in and 15 months residual maturity.

The two-hour auction, to be held on the Bombay Stock Exchange, will start from 1530 hours local time (1000 GMT), the statement said. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)