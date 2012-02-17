The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday said it will allocate on February 29 the unutilised foreign investors' investment limits in long-term infrastructure corporate debt.

The bidding for the limit should be done on the National Stock Exchange from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the same day, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a release.

The investment limit for foreign institutional investors in corporate infrastructure debt is $25 billion.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)