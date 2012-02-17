Feb 17 India's capital market regulator on Friday said it will allocate on Feb. 29 the unutilised foreign investors' investment limits in long-term infrastructure corporate debt.

The bidding for the limit should be done on the National Stock Exchange from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the same day, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a release.

The investment limit for foreign institutional investors in corporate infrastructure debt is $25 billion. (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)