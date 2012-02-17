US STOCKS-Tech selloff pulls Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 17 India's capital market regulator on Friday said it will allocate on Feb. 29 the unutilised foreign investors' investment limits in long-term infrastructure corporate debt.
The bidding for the limit should be done on the National Stock Exchange from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the same day, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a release.
The investment limit for foreign institutional investors in corporate infrastructure debt is $25 billion. (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.