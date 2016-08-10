Birds rest on the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's market regulator, installed on the facade of its head office building in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2015. Picture taken July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

India's capital market regulator has relaxed exposure norms for debt mutual funds investing in housing finance companies for better supply of funds to the low-cost housing sector.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Wednesday that debt mutual funds can now invest an additional 10 percent in housing finance companies above the 25 percent sectoral limit.

SEBI had earlier allowed a 5 percent additional limit for housing finance companies.

For the full release see: bit.ly/2b2YUyn

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai)