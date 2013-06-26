MUMBAI, June 26 India's markets regulator has
set up a committee to scrutinise underperforming asset managers
and set long-term policy on the mutual fund sector, the head
regulator said, as government concern mounts over fund
redemptions and the sector's stunted development.
The move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI), which oversees India's fledgling 8.68 trillion rupee
($145 billion) mutual fund industry, could signal a shakeout in
a sector that SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha has hinted contains too
many players.
"We have got some non-serious players in the mutual fund
industry," Sinha told reporters in the sidelines of a mutual
fund conference.
Redemptions from Indian equity mutual funds have been heavy
over the past three-and-a-half years, with many investors still
wary after getting burned by the 2007-08 crash. Redemptions rose
to an eight-month high of 29.1 billion rupees in May, according
to the latest available industry data.
India is keen to revive the sector to expand investment
opportunities and tap the financial resources of savers in small
towns and rural areas.
Most asset managers have stuck to the big cities, however,
and remain unprofitable amid stiff competition, giving them
little leeway to expand.
The country has more than 44 asset managers, although the
top 10 account for 80 percent of total assets under management,
according to Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Sinha has been a vocal critic of the large number of poorly
performing funds, although he has not publicly named any
individual company.
Sinha said the committee was set up with the overall purpose
of developing a long-term policy on mutual funds while seeking
answers from funds perceived to have underperformed.
"Now, if the bottom 10 percent of them are continuously
having less than 1 percent of (assets under management) then
it's time for them to think of a different business model," he
said.
Sinha gave no further details on the committee.
The Indian government has tried to counter the fund
redemptions with as-yet unsuccessful initiatives such as the
Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme geared towards lower-income
individuals.
