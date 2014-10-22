MUMBAI Oct 22 India's securities regulator said stock brokers are allowed to take proprietary positions in currency derivatives as long as they do not exceed 15 percent of total open interest or as long as it does not exceed the equivalent of $50 million.

The notification concerned rupee contracts against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British Pound, and the Japanese Yen, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said, which would apply to stock brokers that are not banks.

