MUMBAI, June 25 India's market regulator approved on Tuesday an overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, in a bid to attract vital flows needed to narrow a record high current account deficit.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday also toughened rules for share buybacks, including mandating companies must purchase at least 50 percent of the proposed share purchases and complete it within six months. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)