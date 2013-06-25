(Updates with quote, details, background)
* SEBI also toughens share buyback norms
* Regulator to allow angel investors
* SEBI to allow prop trading in debt exchanges
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, June 25 India's market regulator
approved an overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including
easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, in a
bid to attract vital flows needed to narrow a record high
current account deficit.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved
the rules at its board meeting on Tuesday. They are based on
recommendations from a panel appointed by the regulator and had
been already unveiled earlier this month.
SEBI is easing norms during a period of global market
turmoil that has seen foreign investors sell $5.49 billion in
debt and stocks this month. Analysts warned these regulations
alone were unlikely to reverse these outflows in the near term.
"Simplification is positive, but concerns on rupee and
fundamentals would be the main trigger for FII flows in the near
term," said G. Chokkalingam, chief investment officer at Centrum
Wealth Management, referring to foreign institutional investors.
The foreign investment rules will need final approval from
the government, which is keen to attract foreign flows in a bid
to narrow a current account deficit that hit a record high of
6.7 percent of gross domestic product in the December quarter.
Overseas investors will now be classified into a newly
created Foreign Portfolio Investors category as long as their
equity stake in a company does not exceed 10 percent. Purchases
above that amount by a single investor will be governed under
Foreign Direct Investment rules.
India will also reduce the number of disclosures that
foreign investors need to make, and overseas funds will also be
classified into three categories depending on their risk
profile, with varying degrees of restrictions.
SEBI also mandated companies announcing share buybacks will
need to complete them within six months, down from the current
one-year deadline, and they will need to buy at least 50 percent
of the proposed purchases to avoid monetary penalties.
A company which completes a buyback will additionally not be
allowed to raise fresh capital or conduct another purchase of
its own shares for one year after the original buyback.
The rules are meant to counter perceptions some companies
are looking to boost their shares by announcing buybacks they do
not actually intend to undertake, or do not fully fund.
SEBI added it will allow angel funds to invest in start-ups
under its alternative funds regulations, and allow proprietary
trading by asset managers on India's nascent debt exchanges.
The regulator will also allow start-ups and small companies
to list on a special trading platform for institutional
investors without having to resort to an exchange listing.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)