(Adds details on mutual fund sector, adds analyst comments)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
Aug 16 Indian companies will be allowed to
achieve the minimum 25 percent public shareholding rule through
the allocation of bonus or rights shares, the chief of market
regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) U.K.
Sinha said on Thursday.
The regulator also announced a slew of measures, including
those relating to expense ratios and taxation, to boost the
asset management industry, which has been badly hit by sluggish
markets and recent changes in regulations.
According to current regulations, all listed companies must
have a minimum 25 percent public shareholding by June 2013. The
companies will now have the option to do so by auctioning shares
to institutional investors or via follow-on share offerings.
The shareholding rule has forced controlling stakeholders of
many companies, including software exporter Wipro and
real estate developer DLF, to pare down their shares
from more than 75 percent.
But many companies have so far failed to meet the
requirement due to poor appetite for equities in a slowing
economy and a sharp fall in the share prices of some companies.
"This is a timely change," said Gesu Kaushal, executive
director at Kotak Investment Banking, an arm of Kotak Mahindra
Bank. "The more routes available for this, the higher
the chances of companies meeting the deadline."
Among other measures to reform the primary capital market
and increase retail investors' participation, Sinha said that
companies would not be allowed to raise more than 25 percent of
the total IPO size for "general corporate purposes."
The move will help bring in transparency and check possible
misuse of funds raised by companies through initial public
offerings, investment bankers said, given the vague definition
of the terms.
Currently, there is no cap for funds raised for "general
corporate purposes."
MUTUAL FUNDS
India's $110 billion asset management sector has been hit by
intense competition, volatile markets and regulatory changes
that abolished the entry fee, taking away fund managers' ability
to incentivise distributors in selling products.
Fund managers used to pass on that entry fee to distributors
to compensate them for selling their funds, but regulators had
worried it set up potential mis-sales of financial products.
Although SEBI did not re-introduce the entry fee, as widely
expected, Sinha said on Thursday it would allow greater
flexibility in the use of total expense ratios, which previously
had to be categorised and reported to regulators.
Fund managers will now be given freedom to distribute their
costs, which essentially would mean they can pass on bigger fees
to distributors.
In order to encourage long-term holding, SEBI has decided
that exit loads -- the penalties investors have to pay when
exiting a fund early -- would be plowed back into the funds,
benefitting the remaining customers.
The fund managers would also be able to use the exit loads
to charge an additional total expense ratio of 20 basis points,
which could be used for marketing or other activities.
"We need to wait for the fine print, but all the
initiatives announced seem to be headed in the right direction,"
said Waqar Naqvi, chief executive of Taurus Mutual Fund.
"What the industry requires is something much more dynamic
and structural...these are small steps."
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI and Abhishek
Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Rafael Nam)