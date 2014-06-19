MUMBAI, June 19 India's capital market regulator said on Thursday all listed state-run companies should have at least 25 percent public shareholding in three years, two television channels said on Thursday.

Currently, the government owns as much as 90 percent stake in some listed state companies including Coal India Ltd , the world's largest miner, and trading company MMTC Ltd, according to the stock exchange data.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also said the minimum dilution to the public via an initial public offering for all companies should be 25 percent or 4 billion indian rupees ($67 million).

($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)