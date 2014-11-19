MUMBAI Nov 19 India's securities market
regulator on Wednesday approved new insider trading rules that
will replace a two-decade old law seen as inadequate to curb
trading violations.
The new rules, which are based on recommendations that were
first revealed late last year, broaden the scope of who can be
held liable for insider trading violations and require company
officials to make more transparent disclosures of their trading
activities.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken
a series of actions this year to crack down on insider trading
in a bid to boost investor confidence in Indian capital markets.
SEBI on Wednesday also approved new delisting rules
responding to concerns by participants that current regulations
make the process of buying out minority shareholders difficult
and expensive.
For SEBI statement see: bit.ly/1Hkjrt0
