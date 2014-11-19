(Updates with details, background)
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI Nov 19 India's securities regulator on
Wednesday approved new rules on insider trading that will
replace a two-decade old law as part of efforts to boost
investor confidence in markets.
The rules, which are based on recommendations first revealed
late last year, broaden the scope of who can be held liable for
insider trading violations and require company officials to be
more transparent about their trading activities.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has
already acted this year to crack down on insider trading as part
of efforts to attract more retail investments into Indian
markets.
Indian shares have surged to record highs on rising optimism
about the government's efforts to spur a recovery in the
domestic economy.
"The amendment to the SEBI Act has already given certain
powers to SEBI that has made the process to investigation better
than before," said J.N. Gupta, a former executive director at
the regulator who now runs a shareholder advisory firm.
"That combined with these new regulations would result in
better compliance and enforcement than what we saw in the last
twenty years."
According to the rules, announced after SEBI's board
meeting, immediate relatives of senior management, other
stakeholders such as founders, and third-party clients handling
market sensitive information can now be investigated and held
liable for disclosing market sensitive information.
The rules also require companies to disclose price sensitive
information to markets at least two days ahead of trading in
company shares by officials, and requires senior management to
establish pre-determined trading plans.
SEBI also approved changes to delisting rules, responding to
concerns that current regulations make the process of buying out
minority shareholders difficult and expensive.
The regulator also said it has initiated a process to
discuss proposed restrictions on borrowers who are classified as
so-called "willful defaulters" - those borrowers who are seen as
able but unwilling to pay back loans.
Under draft guidelines, "willful defaulters" could now face
restrictions in accessing capital markets.
The election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this
year has lifted business confidence in India, and fiscal
consolidation and easing pressures on inflation and the current
account deficit all point in the right direction, but economists
are still looking to see progress on structural reforms.
