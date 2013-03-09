MUMBAI, March 9 India's capital markets
regulator has introduced regulations overseeing the public sale
of preference shares and will allow hybrid securities, which
debt and equity components, to be listed on exchanges.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said
non-convertible redeemable preference shares sold by Indian
issuers must have a minimum rating of "AA-minus" and a tenure of
at least three years, according to its statement late on Friday.
Although Indian companies have previously issued preference
shares, SEBI had not unveiled specific regulations covering the
sale of these securities, which provide dividends and priority
over stock investors in recouping investments in cases of
defaults, but do not confer voting rights.
Private placements of preference shares will also be allowed
to be listed in exchanges, SEBI said, a move that is intended to
create a market for the trading of these securities.
Domestic banks will also be allowed to count some preference
shares and perpetual debt instruments as part of their Tier I
capital, after SEBI adopted the Basel III recommendations on the
subject as part of the measures announced on Friday.
SEBI additionally simplified the registration process for
stock brokers, allowing them to obtain a single certificate from
an exchange to trade across all equity instruments.
Previously brokers had to register separately for each
category of equity products, such as derivatives.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Michael Perry)