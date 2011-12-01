NEW DELHI Dec 1 India is not aware of a proposal to enter into a security pact with the United States and Australia, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, appearing to pour cold water on statements made by Australia's foreign minister.

"We have seen media reports about the comments attributed to the Australian Foreign Minister Mr. Kevin Rudd on a possible three-way economic and security pact with the U.S. and India. We are not aware of any such proposal," India's foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement on its website.

Rudd said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review newspaper on Wednesday that he backed the creation of a trilateral security deal and that the response from the Indian government had been "positive." (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)