NEW DELHI Dec 1 India is not aware of a
proposal to enter into a security pact with the United States
and Australia, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, pouring
cold water on statements made by Australia's foreign minister.
Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd said in an interview
with the Australian Financial Review newspaper on Wednesday that
he backed the creation of a trilateral security deal and that
the response from the Indian government had been "positive".
"We have seen media reports about the comments attributed to
the Australian Foreign Minister Mr. Kevin Rudd on a possible
three-way economic and security pact with the U.S. and India. We
are not aware of any such proposal," India's foreign ministry
spokesman said in a statement on its website.
Talk of such a pact could fuel China's worries of being
fenced in by wary neighbours.
It was unclear why Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking Sinophile,
would risk irritating Australia's top trade partner China which
is already nervous that U.S. President Barack Obama's latest
diplomatic push into the Asia-Pacific is part of broader U.S.
policy to encircle it.
But Rudd earlier this month said Australia's security
arrangements with the United States were not "snap-frozen in
time", and while China wanted to see the elimination of U.S.
alliances in East Asia, Australia disagreed.
Indian defence analyst Uday Bhaskar has said India was
unlikely to enter into such a pact, partly out of reluctance to
risk riling China, and partly because of its long history of
keeping out of such arrangements.
