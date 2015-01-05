* India says four Pakistanis killed, Islamabad confirms two
* Kerry due at weekend, Obama later in January
SRINAGAR, India Jan 5 Indian and Pakistani
troops intensified cross-border firing on Monday, killing an
Indian border guard and forcing hundreds of villagers to flee,
escalating tensions before visits by top U.S. officials.
India said four Pakistanis planning an attack on Indian soil
were killed, although Indian media and opposition parties
disputed the official account. The Pakistani army confirmed two
civilian deaths from Indian shelling.
Monday's incident, in the Samba district south of Jammu
along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, followed
the killing of four Pakistani soldiers by their Indian
counterparts on New Year's Eve.
A senior Indian official with the border security force said
they had retaliated against machine gun and mortar attacks on
about 60 positions along a more than 200-km (125-mile) stretch
of the border on Monday.
"Pakistani rangers fired rocket propelled grenades in
villages near the border and our men have responded," the
officer told Reuters.
Amid the growing hostility, India's security agencies last
week declared a nationwide alert to avoid militant strikes in
the lead-up to visits by top U.S. diplomat John Kerry and
President Barack Obama later in January.
Kerry is due to speak at the weekend before an investment
summit in Gujarat, at the furthest end of the Pakistani border
from Kashmir, the organisers said. Obama will attend India's
Republic Day military parade on Jan 26.
Indian media say Kerry will also visit Pakistan, but
officials in Islamabad have not confirmed that.
Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have ratcheted
up since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called off peace
talks in August, with sporadic rounds of heavy shelling pounding
civilian villages along a previously peaceful stretch of border.
The South Asian rivals, who have fought two wars over
Muslim-majority Kashmir, have traded blame for an upsurge in
firing and shelling that started in October last year.
Last week, the clashes stretched beyond the disputed
Himalayan region of Kashmir and touched international waters
when Indian Coast Guards said a Pakistani fishing boat laden
with explosives blew up in the Arabian Sea.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday accused
India of pursuing a low-intensity war by starting unprovoked
firing on the international borders.
At least 4,000 Indian villagers have fled their homes since
New Year's Eve, officials said, and similar numbers are believed
to have fled border areas on the Pakistan side. India closed
schools near the border and postponed exams on Monday.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar and Katharine Houreld
in Islamabad, Writing by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Tom Heneghan)