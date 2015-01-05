* India says four Pakistanis killed, Islamabad confirms
* Kerry due at weekend, Obama later in January
SRINAGAR, India Jan 5 Pakistan accused India of
killing four civilians on the border of the two nuclear powers
and India said one of its border guards was killed, heightening
tensions before a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama.
India said its forces had killed four Pakistanis planning an
attack on Indian soil, although Indian media and opposition
parties disputed the official account. The Pakistani army said
four civilians had died in Indian shelling.
A senior Indian official with the border security forces
said they had retaliated on Monday for machine gun and mortar
attacks on about 60 positions strung out along more than 200
kilometres (125 miles) of the border.
"Pakistani rangers fired rocket-propelled grenades in
villages near the border and our men have responded," the
officer told Reuters.
Monday's incidents, in the Samba district south of Jammu
along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, followed
the killing of two Pakistani soldiers by Indian forces on New
Year's Eve.
As the hostilities intensified, India's security agencies
declared a nationwide alert last week to avoid militant strikes
before visits by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
President Obama later in January.
Kerry is due to speak at the weekend to an investment summit
in Gujarat, at the furthest end of the Pakistani border from
Kashmir, the organisers said. Obama will attend India's Republic
Day military parade on Jan 26.
Indian media say Kerry will also visit Pakistan, but
officials in Islamabad have not confirmed that.
Tensions have risen since Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi called off peace talks in August. Sporadic rounds of heavy
shelling have pounded villages along a previously peaceful
stretch of border.
The South Asian rivals, who have fought two wars over
Muslim-majority Kashmir, blame each other for an upsurge in
firing and shelling that started in October last year.
Last week, the clashes stretched beyond the disputed
Himalayan region of Kashmir and touched international waters.
Indian Coast Guards said a Pakistani fishing boat laden with
explosives blew up in the Arabian Sea.
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday accused
India of pursuing a low-intensity war with unprovoked firing on
the international borders.
At least 4,000 Indian villagers have fled their homes since
New Year's Eve, officials said, and similar numbers are believed
to have fled border areas on the Pakistan side. India closed
schools near the border and postponed exams on Monday.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar and Katharine Houreld
in Islamabad, Writing by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel, Ralph Boulton, Larry King)