NEW DELHI, July 3 India has invited bids to engage legal advisers for the sale of 10 percent minority stakes in Oil India Ltd and Engineers India Ltd, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has set a target of raising about 695 billion rupees ($11 billion) by selling shares in state-run companies and minority holdings in private companies this fiscal year. ($1 = 63.4372 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)