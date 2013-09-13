NEW DELHI, Sept 13 Two consortia have proposed
to build semiconductor wafer fabrication units in India, the
Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Kapil
Sibal, told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.
One of the consortia comprises International Business
Machines, India's Jaiprakash Associates and
Israel's Tower Jazz.
The second comprises Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Company, STMicroelectronics and Silterra, Sibal said.
The investments in the first fabrication unit total 263
billion rupees, while the second unit will have 252.5 billion
rupees.
