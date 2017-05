A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares posted their second straight session of gains on Tuesday, after exit polls showed a likely first-time victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the key northeastern state of Assam, raising hopes about its reform agenda.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.38 percent at 7,890.75, after rising 0.59 percent in the last session, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.47 percent higher at 25,773.61.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)