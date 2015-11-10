People look at a screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI The Nifty marked its lowest close in over two months and chalked up its fifth straight session of losses in a late-hour selloff as investors gave up positions ahead of a holiday-curtailed week.

Indian markets will open on Wednesday for a special one-hour trading session on Diwali, a Hindu religious holiday, and will remain closed on Thursday.

The Nifty ended 1.67 percent lower, its biggest single-day fall since Sept. 22. The index ended at 7,783.35, recording its lowest close since Sept 8.

The Sensex closed 1.45 percent lower also its biggest single-day fall since Sept. 22. The index closed at 25,743.26, its lowest close since Sept. 28.

Both indexes have fallen in 11 out of the previous 12 sessions.

The only silver lining came from market debutant InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), owner of low-cost carrier IndiGo. InterGlobe's shares ended 14.67 percent higher than its 765 rupee IPO price.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)