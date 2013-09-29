Stock brokers keep watch on the key Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Bombay May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares are expected to remain weak in the short term due to the lack of any positive triggers amid a weak macro backdrop, dealers said.

Traders are expected to build consensus on a potential slowdown in corporate earnings for the September quarter in the coming week, ahead of Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) kicking off the results season on October 12.

India will release the June quarter current account, balance of payments data on Monday, which will be watched for signs of whether the government will manage to keep its full year fiscal deficit within its estimated $70 billion.

The government will also release fiscal deficit data for April to August, with 62.8 percent of the full-year budgeted deficit already reached in the first four months.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Monday: India infrastructure data for August (tentative)

Federal deficit data for April-August (1700 IST)

India June-quarter balance of payments (1800 IST)

Tuesday: India September Manufacturing PMI (1130IST)

Money supply data (1800IST)

Wednesday: Markets closed for national holiday

Friday: September Services PMI (1130IST)

Forex reserves, bank lending data (1700GMT)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)