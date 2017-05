The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex marked a sixth session of losses on Wednesday, staying near three-month lows hit on Tuesday, as hopes dwindled that a crucial tax reform would be cleared in the ongoing winter session of parliament.

The broader Nifty lost 1.16 percent at close while the benchmark Sensex ended 1.08 percent lower.

Both indexes hit their lowest intra-day level since Sept. 8.

