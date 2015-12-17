People look at a screen displaying Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget, on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex briefly turned negative on Thursday after rising as much as 0.65 percent as investors booked profits even as Asian markets rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, on Wednesday.

The Sensex fell 0.02 percent to 25,488.54 but recovered to trade with marginal gains.

Both the BSE and the broader Nifty were trading slightly firmer at 10:29 a.m.

