Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty extended their losses for a third consecutive session as investors remained cautious ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts back home this week.

The Sensex ended 0.78 percent lower. Earlier in the session, the index hit a low of 26,919.96, its lowest intraday level since Oct. 16.

The Nifty ended down 0.75 percent after hitting a low of 8,131.80, its lowest intra day level since Oct. 15.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)