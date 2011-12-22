India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex reversed early losses and rose 0.82 percent on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), with gains in European markets lifting sentiment.
The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN closed up 128.15 points at 15,813.36, with 22 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index .NSEI added 0.87 percent to 4,733.85.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.