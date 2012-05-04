A trader speaks on phones while trading at a stock brokerage in Mumbai March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex fell over 300 points, while the Nifty lost over 100 points, after MoS Finance S.S. Palanimanickam says India is reviewing its tax treaty with Mauritius.

Bulk of India's foreign investors are believed to be based in Mauritius.

ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI.NS) were the worst hit amongst the blue-chip stocks, with the sector also hit after the RBI's Basel III directives.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) falls 1.8 percent, hit as well by media reports that India's petroleum ministry has struck down its plans to recover $1.2 billion in costs before the energy major starts sharing profits with the government from its gas field off the country's east coast.