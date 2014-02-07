Reuters Market Eye - Hopes of stability in shares are rising after the Sensex and Nifty appear to have found support at their 200-day moving averages after sustaining losses over the previous two weeks as part of a rout in emerging markets.

However, investors will also be eyeing U.S. jobs data later in the day, which may help set expectations of the future shape of Fed tapering.

Foreign flows will be key after overseas investors extended their selling streak for a seventh day on Friday although the sale volumes decreased over last few sessions, provisional exchange and regulatory data show.

Economic data will also be key. On Friday, India said its economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent in 2013/14, marginally lower than the finance ministry's estimate of 5 percent growth.

Next week India is due to post consumer price inflation and industrial output.

Blue-chips continue to post quarterly earnings, with Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS), Coal India (COAL.NS), and Cipla (CIPL.NS) due to post earnings.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS), Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) earnings

Tues: Fed Chairman Yellen speech

Earnings: Tata Steel (TISC.NS), Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

(REDY.NS), Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS)

Wed: India Jan CPI, Dec industrial output

Earnings: Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS), Bharat Petroleum Corp

(BPCL.NS), Coal India (COAL.NS), Cipla (CIPL.NS)

Thurs: Earnings: Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), Indian Oil

Corp (IOC.NS) earnings

Fri: January WPI

China consumer price data

State Bank of India earnings

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)