MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Tuesday as weaker regional shares offset optimism over additional reforms a day after the government passed an executive order to ease land-acquisition rules.

Monday's announcement could kick-start hundreds of billions of dollars worth of stalled projects, and comes after separate orders were passed to implement coal and insurance reforms.

However, weak sentiment across the region on a sharp selloff in commodities overnight and political uncertainty in Greece left investors hesitant to take big bets.

The BSE Sensex gained 0.03 percent at 27,403.54 points, while the broader Nifty ended 0.02 higher percent at 8,248.25 points.

Infrastructure stocks gained with Larsen and Toubro (LART.NS) adding 0.5 percent while Lanco Infratech (LAIN.NS) rose 4.3 percent.

However, energy firms fell as Brent crude fell to a 5-1/2 year low below $57 a barrel. Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) closed down 1.9 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) ended down 1.5 percent.

