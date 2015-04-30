Indian shares are likely to bounce from a near four-month closing low.
Corporate earnings will continue to act as major trigger for the markets.
Heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) expected to announce earnings.
However, caution prevails as investors especially foreign institutions are looking for clarity on tax related issues
The Nifty is expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,500 in the coming week.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Monday: India Manufacturing PMI
Tues: Earnings of Century Textile (CNTY.NS), Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS)
Thurs: Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS)
Friday: Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) results
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)