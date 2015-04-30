An image of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, is placed between monitors displaying share price index at a share trading market in Chandigarh August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Indian shares are likely to bounce from a near four-month closing low.

Corporate earnings will continue to act as major trigger for the markets.

Heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) expected to announce earnings.

However, caution prevails as investors especially foreign institutions are looking for clarity on tax related issues

The Nifty is expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,500 in the coming week.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Monday: India Manufacturing PMI

Tues: Earnings of Century Textile (CNTY.NS), Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS)

Thurs: Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS)

Friday: Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) results

