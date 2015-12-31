Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
MUMBAI Indian shares ended 0.6 percent higher in choppy trade on Thursday, marking an end to the December derivatives series, but posted their first yearly loss in four.
The Nifty ended 0.63 percent higher, above the psychologically important 7,900 mark. The index has lost 4.06 percent this year after three consecutive years of gains.
The benchmark Sensex rose 0.61 percent to end above the crucial 26,000 level. The index has lost 5.03 percent this year, its first annual loss since 2011.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.