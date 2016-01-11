The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex closed at its lowest level in over 1-1/2-year on Monday on the back of continued worries about Chinese equities.

The Sensex ended 0.44 percent lower to mark its lowest close since June 4, 2014.

The Nifty ended 0.49 percent lower.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)