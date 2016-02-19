Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
MUMBAI Indian shares edged higher on Friday to post their biggest weekly gains in more than four months as public sector banks such as State Bank of India advanced, while a modest recovery in European stocks supported investor sentiment.
The Nifty rose 0.26 percent to 7,210.75, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 0.6 percent to end not far from the session's high of 7,226.85. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.25 percent to close at 23,709.15.
Both indexes gained 3 percent for the week, their biggest weekly gain since early October.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
