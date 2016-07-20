A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Nifty rose for a second consecutive session to close at its highest in nearly a year as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo Pharma gained after getting approvals for generic versions of a blockbuster cholesterol drug in the U.S.

The approvals came after a U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the approval of generic versions of AstraZeneca's Crestor in the United States - a ruling that was seen favouring the rights of generics drug makers.

The broader NSE index gained 0.44 percent to 8,565.85, its highest close since August 6.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.46 percent to 27,915.89.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)