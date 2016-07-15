A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares fell on Friday, underperforming Asian peers, as blue chip Infosys Ltd declined as much as 10.6 percent after the software services exporter posted disappointing results and slashed revenue forecasts.

The Nifty IT index fell as much as 4.2 percent to a more-than four-month low, with Tata Consultancy Services also contributing to the fall over concerns about its outlook, given the potential Brexit impact.

The NSE index ended 0.28 percent lower at 8,541.40, after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.38 percent at 27,836.50, after earlier touching its highest since Aug. 17.

Both the indexes gained 2.6 percent on the week.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)