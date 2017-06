MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty provisionally rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points in a bid to spur growth in the economy.

Rate-sensitive stocks were amongst the gainers, though investors expressed caution about the scope of future easing after the RBI also expressed concerns about inflation.

State Bank of India rose 1.8 percent and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rose 2.5 percent

The Sensex provisionally ended up 1.3 percent at 17,370.33, while the Nifty rose 1.2 percent to 5,289.70.

