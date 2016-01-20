Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
MUMBAI India's stock markets ended at a fresh 20-month low on Wednesday, dropping to their weakest since before the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing concerns the country will be hit hard by the growing turmoil in global markets.
The broader Nifty ended 1.69 percent lower, its lowest close since May 30, 2014.
The benchmark Sensex ended down 1.71 percent, its lowest close since May 15, 2014.
Both indexes fell as much as 2.6 percent each earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.