The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.1 percent and the Nifty is up 0.04 percent after earlier touching a record high for the second consecutive session.

The Sensex gained as much as 0.39 percent to hit an all-time high of 22,853.03, while the Nifty advanced as much as 0.3 percent to hit a record high of 6,831.75.

Capital goods stocks lead the gains with Larsen and Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) 1.7 percent higher and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) up 2.4 percent. Capital goods stocks are gaining for the third straight day.

However, metal stocks are under pressure with BSE's metal index .BSEMET trading 0.9 percent lower on profit-taking. Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) is down 1.8 percent and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) is 2.2 percent lower.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)