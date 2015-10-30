A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex slumped on Friday, posting a fifth consecutive fall and their worst weekly performance in two months, as disappointing results from ITC (ITC.NS) and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) raised concerns about the health of the corporate sector.

The Nifty ended 0.57 percent lower at 8065.80, its lowest close since Oct. 1.

The Sensex slipped 0.68 percent to close at 26,656.83, also its lowest close since Oct. 1.

Both indexes reversed two straight months of losses to record gains in October, with the Nifty rising 1.47 percent for the month and Sensex gaining 1.92 percent.

For the week, the Nifty lost 2.77 percent while the Sensex lost 2.96 percent, their worst performance since the week ended Sept. 4.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)