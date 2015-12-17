A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets gained over 1 percent on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day gain in about a month after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade and signalled its tightening cycle would be "gradual."

The broader Nifty and the benchmark Sensex gained 1.21 percent each, recording their biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov. 19.

