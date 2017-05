A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, hitting its lowest level in over one-and-a-half years after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan, triggering a domino effect in global equity and currency markets.

The BSE index ended 2.18 percent lower after earlier falling to its lowest level since June 5, 2014.

The broader Nifty closed down 2.23 percent at its lowest close since Sept 7.

