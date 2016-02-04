Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The BSE Sensex rose on Thursday, snapping a three-session losing streak, in line with global markets as speculation U.S. interest rates may not rise at all this year left the dollar nursing hefty losses and oil held most of the previous day's big gains.

The broader Nifty ended 0.57 percent higher, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.48 percent.

Crude oil futures extended gains from the previous session as a weaker dollar and unconfirmed talk of producers potentially meeting to discuss output cuts lifted the market despite record U.S. stocks due to overproduction.

(Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)