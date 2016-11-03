Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday to hit more than 3-1/2 month lows, as investor sentiment remained weak over uncertainties about the outcome of the U.S. elections next week.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.35 percent to 27,430.28, after earlier falling as much as 0.46 percent to hit its weakest since July 11.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.34 percent to 8,484.95 after also hitting its lowest since July 11 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)