Indian shares closed lower on Thursday after a choppy session as blue chips such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd weighed on the market.

The Nifty closed 0.39 percent lower at 8,079.95 after rising as much as 0.49 percent earlier in the day, while the Sensex fell 0.27 percent to 26,227.62.

The Nifty IT index ended 1.5 percent lower, with Infosys down 1.2 percent. Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.4 percent, while Wipro declined 1.6 percent.

