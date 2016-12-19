A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Monday, a fourth consecutive session of losses, with finance stocks such as HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) and State Bank of India (SBI.NS) falling over 1 percent each.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.43 percent down at 26,374.70 while the broader NSE Nifty closed 0.43 percent down at 8,104.35. Both indexes fell to their lowest since Dec. 7.

The NSE index saw just over 110 million shares change hands, its thinnest trade since the first day of the year.

(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)