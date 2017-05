A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Sensex ended higher on Wednesday on the back of an upbeat start to the corporate earnings season and ahead of quarterly results from major banks.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.23 percent at 8,417, its highest since November 10, 2016, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.08 percent at 27,257.64.

Axis Bank and Yes Bank are scheduled to report earnings on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)