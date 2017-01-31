The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen at the BSE building in Mumbai, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as IT firms slumped on worries of stricter H-1B visa rules, while the immediate focus turned to the government's annual budget due on Wednesday.

There was little impact from the Economic Survey by the finance ministry forecasting India's economy would grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year.

The broader Nifty ended down 0.83 percent at 8,561.30, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.70 percent lower at 27,655.96.

The Nifty IT index fell as much as 5.41 percent to its lowest since Nov. 24, 2016. Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd were among the top losers.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)