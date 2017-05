A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended at their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, with Tata Motors pulling the indexes down after posting disappointing results.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.65 percent to 28,155.56, its lowest since Feb.1.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.77 percent to 8,274.70, after falling as much as 0.90 percent earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)